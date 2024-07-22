BJP will continue stir till K’taka CM quits: LoP Ashoka tells House

Bengaluru, July 22 Senior BJP and Opposition leader, R Ashoka announced on the floor of the House on Monday that his party will continue its agitation until the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

While BJP legislators staged a protest in the Well of the House, Ashoka stated that the BJP MLAs were protesting regarding the alleged scam in the tribal welfare Board.

“The money belongs to the government and Dalits. The funds need to be brought back to the state treasury, and the guilty need to be punished,” he said.

“The House has debated the issue for three days, and it needs to be taken to a logical end. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke about everything except the scam when he made his statement in the House. The CM reserved his speech to target the BJP,” Ashoka claimed.

The government has published CM Siddaramaiah’s response as an advertisement in the media, this is not good and is an insult to the House, Ashoka said.

“The BJP will continue its agitation until CM Siddaramaiah resigns,” Ashoka announced.

BJP MLAs staged a walk out from the Assembly following this remark.

Congress MLA Nayana Motamma chided the BJP MLAs, saying they were walking out of the House fearing a discussion on the Hassan case.

“The whole state is observing them,” she stated.

