BJP will form govt in Bihar one day: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Feb 9 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday that the BJP will form the government in the state on its own one day.

Addressing a gathering during the Samman-Sankalp event at the Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna, Choudhary said: “After discussions with the top leaders of the state and the Centre, we decided to make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister of Bihar and remove the leaders of 'Jangal Raj' from power. Hence, we joined this government.

“We are in the NDA and we will run the government in Bihar with full honesty. We are committed to form a BJP government in Bihar one day. I am wearing the turban since after the death of my mother. Then my party appointed me as the leader of opposition in the Bihar legislative council. Then it gave me the post of state president of the party, and now I'm the Deputy CM. My party is like my second mother whom I will bring to power in Bihar one day."

“We stand with Nitish Kumar and we will fulfill the commitments made to the people of Bihar. We have to finish the Mafia Raj in Bihar. Our goal is to make Bihar a developed state,” Choudhary added.

