BJP will form govt in Haryana for third term under the leadership of PM Modi: Arun Singh

New Delhi, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday expressed confidence and said that BJP is poised to form a government in Haryana for a third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to IANS, Arun Singh said: "BJP is going to form the government in Haryana. This proves that BJP has worked for the welfare of the poor and farmers. The public is with us and has rejected the Congress which only believes in negative politics and lying. BJP will form the government with a full majority without any support."

He further slammed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for raising questions on the counting process for the Assembly polls in Haryana.

"Congress always cries. Whenever it loses, it cries, this has become a habit of the party. People know that Congress always does the negative politics. That's the reason, the people of Haryana have rejected the Congress," he concluded.

It is D-Day, and the counting of votes for Haryana Assembly elections is underway. Trends in Haryana, according to the Election Commission of India, show that the BJP is heading for a majority as it is ahead on 48 seats compared to Congress' 37. In Haryana, the ruling BJP seeks a third consecutive term, but Congress is equally determined to stage a comeback after 10 years out of power.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the NC-Congress alliance is heading for a clear majority and is likely to form the government on its own.

J&K voted in its first Assembly elections since 2014, first as a Union Territory and first after the abrogation of Article 370. Other parties that can play a key role in J&K, where exit polls have predicted a hung house, are the People's Conference, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party and the Apni Party.

