BJP will get more seats in 2024 as compared to last LS elections: Rajnath

New Delhi, Dec 4 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the BJP will get more seats than what it got in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Rajnath Singh said, "In 2024 elections the BJP and the NDA allies will win a higher number of seats than what we won in the last Lok Sabha elections."

His remarks came a day after the BJP on Sunday decimated the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and also retained Madhya Pradesh.

