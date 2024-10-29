BJP will not campaign for Nawab Malik, says Ashish Shelar

Mumbai, Oct 29 Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Tuesday announced that the party will not campaign for NCP nominee Nawab Malik in the Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency.

“BJP has been clear on this stance right from the beginning. All the allied parties in Mahayuti were to decide their respective candidates. The concern was only regarding the nomination of Nawab Malik by the Nationalist Congress Party. Both, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and myself have repeatedly clarified BJP’s stance in this regard. I am saying it once again, BJP will not campaign for Nawab Malik,” he said.

He added that the BJP’s opinion about Dawood and all those associated with him and his case is absolutely clear.

When asked about MahaYuti’s declaration of Nawab Malik’s daughter Sana Malik from Anushakti Nagar Assembly constituency, Ashish Shelar said that until no evidence or information in this regard emerges, BJP will consider Mahayuti’s candidate as theirs and there is will be no questions about it.

Shelar's statement came hours after Nawab Malik filed his nomination papers from Mankhurd Shivajinagar despite BJP's objection.

He thanked party chief Ajit Pawar, Working President Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare.

Nawab Malik said he would win from Mankhurd Shivajinagar where he will take on the Samajwadi Party nominee Abu Azmi.

