BJP will retain power in Manipur: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday exuded confidence that the party will retain power in Manipur and added that governments both at the Centre and the State have worked together in harmony to end the differences between hills and valleys.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a joint press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking here today, Shah said, "BJP will form a government in Manipur again. The state has transformed from blockades, bandhs, violence, drugs to organic farming, medical institutions and more. PM Modi and our CM of Manipur have worked hard to end the differences between hills and valleys."

Assembly elections are being held in Manipur from February 28 to March 5, 2022, in two phases, to elect 60 members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Former BJP chief Shah emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is enjoying maximum popularity among all the Prime Ministers of India since independence and BJP will benefit from it in these poll-bound states.

"For almost 7 and a half years, BJP's full majority government is running in the country under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Our government under the leadership of the Prime Minister has made the people of the country realize that an elected government wants to raise the standard of living of the citizens," he said.

Shah added, "In these five states, the popularity of PM Narendra Modi ji was seen above the popularity of any Prime Minister of independent India and BJP is getting direct benefit of this in this election."

2022 Legislative Assembly elections are being held in five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. The results will be declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

