BJP will scrap Muslim reservation in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 29 Union minister and Telangana BJP President G. Krishan Reddy on Sunday declared that if voted to power in Telangana, the BJP will scrap four per cent reservation for Muslims.

He said the quota enjoyed by Muslims in jobs and education will be given back to the backward classes.

He was addressing a meeting at BJP office after admitting several leaders from BRS and other parties from Adilabad and Peddapalli districts into BJP.

Kishan Reddy said that the campaign by the BJP will be intensified from November 3 and several union ministers and central leaders will participate in the campaign.

Referring to the recent announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah at Suryapet that if voted to power BJP will make a leader from backward classes the chief minister, Kishan Reddy said this will bring a revolution in Telangana

Stating that for several decades backward classes (BC) had been demanding a BC as the chief minister, he said the parties in power always cheated the BCs. “Now the BJP will realise their dreams. For the first time after getting freedom, BJP made a BC leader Naredra Modi the Prime Minister. He has been providing corruption-free governance in the country with utmost commitment,” he said.

He claimed that there is a huge response from the public to the BC as CM promise made by the BJP. Several BC organisations are passing resolutions in support of the BJP. He also stated that BJP has a history of standing by its word given to the public.

Criticising Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the BJP leader said he failed to make any woman as minister in the first cabinet and never implemented the BC sub-plan.

He also alleged that Congress failed to give BCs their share of reservation and supported MIM in taking away the reservations meant for BCs. He remarked that BCs are being taken for a ride in the name of minority reservations. “After coming to power, we will scrap the minority reservation in the very first cabinet meeting,” he said.

“BJP has the history of making world renowned scientist APJ Abdul Kalam, from minority community, as the president of India. We made Ram Nath Kovind, a leader from Dalits, as President of India and now Draupadi Murmu, from tribal community, as president of India. We have a commitment to implement what we say,” said Kishan Reddy.

Coming down heavily on both BRS and Congress, he alleged that they are under the control of MIM. He said the leaders of these two parties can’t even enter the old city without the permission of MIM. “The officials are unable to visit the old city and collect power bills. They are being attacked. This will not be tolerated once BJP comes to power,” he added.

