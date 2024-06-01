BJP will surpass Exit Poll projections, claims Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Belagavi (Karnataka), June 1 Union Minister and Lok Sabha candidate from Dharwad Parliamentary seat, Pralhad Joshi, said on Saturday that the BJP is going to achieve better results in the Lok Sabha polls than predicted by the Exit Polls.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Joshi said that if the average of Exit Polls is taken, the BJP is projected to win between 350 to 370 seats.

He opined that this poll victory would help India become a developed nation.

Asked about the Congress giving tickets to the relatives of several Ministers in Karnataka, he said: "The Congress is a party run by families. In the BJP, many did not get any posts despite their fathers holding ministerial positions. In the BJP, if one works hard, they can rise in the party. However, the situation is different in the Congress, Samajwadi Party and RJD."

"The people have rejected family-run parties. They have witnessed the contributions of the BJP and the Congress contributions over 60 years. The Congress, which came to power in Karnataka after making several promises, has indulged in corruption worth Rs 187 crore," he added.

"No action is taken even against Ministers who have received funds in the form of cheques. The entire government (Congress) is involved in corruption cases. The suicide case related to the Tribal Corporation following the misappropriation of funds should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Union Minister Joshi said.

Opposition leader, R. Ashoka, reacting to the Exit Polls, said that he accepts the different Exit Poll predictions made for the NDA.

"I have confidence that the NDA will cross 400 seats this time. The state has given seats in double digits to the BJP for two decades. When it comes to the matter of the country, the people of the state will support the BJP," he added.

