BJP will sweep all 7 seats in Delhi, AAP will draw a blank: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 29 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won’t be able to open its account in Delhi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as the BJP will sweep all the seats.

The INDIA bloc allies Congress and AAP contested the Parliamentary elections in Delhi with a three-four seat-sharing formula, intending to stop the BJP’s ‘victory march’.

In an exclusive interview with Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Network, on Wednesday, Amit Shah said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all seven seats in Delhi with a huge mandate while AAP will not be able to win even a single seat.”

When asked if the "Ab ki baar 400 par" pitch was just a poll slogan or an actual target, Amit Shah cited the party’s previous achievements to prove his point.

"When we won the 2014 elections under Narendra Modi's leadership with the slogan of an absolute majority, many political analysts from Delhi doubted it was possible. But we achieved an absolute majority. In 2019, when we said '300 plus', people again doubted us, but we achieved that too. People are saying the same this time," the Home Minister said.

Delhi went to the polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of elections, amidst the scorching heat.

The BJP won the previous 2014 and 2019 General Elections with a decisive mandate and this time too, the BJP is aiming for a clear and absolute victory on all 7 Lok Sabha seats of Delhi, for the third consecutive time.

The seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled on June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4.

The Home Minister, when queried on Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP’s poll prospects, took a jibe at the Delhi CM and remarked that the Delhi Excise Policy scam will continue to haunt him, for times to come.

"People will see a huge liquor bottle whenever they will see Arvind Kejriwal campaigning. The Delhi Excise Policy scam will keep haunting him," Amit Shah said.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail till June 2. He was arrested for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

