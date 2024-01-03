BJP will take legal action against Cong MLC over his Godhra remarks: Bommai

Bengaluru, Jan 3 Karnataka former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the BJP will initiate a legal action against the Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad for his Godhra remarks.

“Hariprasad’s statement about Kar Sevaks shows the mentality of Congress. His Godhra statement is aimed to create fear among those who want to attend the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” Bommai said.

He said that there is a festive atmosphere all over the country over the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“Out of frustration, the Congress leaders are making unnecessary statements,” he said.

He said that Hariprasad's statement was part of the arrest of the Kar Sevak Srikant Pujari of Hubballi.

“Hubballi had been the epicenter of the Ram Temple agitation and Congress has filed cases against the same people,” he said.

Earlier, Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad had said that Godhra-like development is likely to be repeated in Karnataka and urged the state government to ensure security of those who travel to Ayodhya in coming days.

“As per available information, Godhra-like incident can take place in Karnataka. The government should provide security to those who are travelling to Ayodhya. There should be high vigil in Karnataka state. There are attempts to orchestrate a Godhra-like incident in Karnataka. The security must be tightened. We can’t wish to see a development similar to Godhra here,” Hariprasad had said.

Bommai said that Congress was under the impression that Ram Temple would not be constructed in Ayodhya but PM Modi proved everyone wrong.

“Congress has not been able to sit quietly after PM Modi removed Article 370 and Triple Talaq. While the entire country is standing with PM Modi, the Congress leaders are becoming frustrated,” he said.

He said that if the Congress government wanted to arrest the culprits, they should have done it in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubbali-Dharwad where all illegal activities are going on and the sale of illicit liquor is going on unabated.

“Congress only looked at the 31-year old case. What was the need to arrest Srikant Poojari if the case was pending in court? He should have been summoned for questioning and let him off,” he said.

He asked why the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is silent on these matters.

Commenting on Yatindra Siddaramaiah's statement that there will be difficulties if the country becomes the Hindu Rashtra, Bommai said the Hindutva means a lifestyle.

He said that the Christians, Muslims and others were living here happily but there is unrest in the Muslim ruled countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq.

“Indian Muslims don’t wish to go to these nations. BJP wishes Muslims to live here as brothers,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor