BJP will win 400 seats in next year's LS polls: Goa CM

Panaji, Dec 4 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that they (BJP) are confident that the party will win 400 seats in next year’s general election.

“Sunday’s election results in three states shows mood of the people. I am confident that the PM Modi will secure a thumping majority in LS polls,” he said.

He said that BJP will win both the seats from Goa contributing to realisation of the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“I am confident that the support of the people will help us to win both the seats of Goa and will win 400 seats across the country in the LS election,” he said.

He said that people have reiterated their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Congratulations to BJP candidates in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh for a massive mandate and Telangana for displaying best performance,” he said.

He said that the ‘Karyakartas’ of the party have been working hard to take the message of ‘Antyodaya’, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ to the people.

He said that those who were talking against Sanatana Hindu Dharma have been shown the place by the people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

“This was the first election after the formation of the INDIA alliance, their partners were speaking against Sanatan Hindu Dharma, people have rejected them,” he said.

