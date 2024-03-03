BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana again: CM

Gurugram, March 3 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the BJP will again "create history" by winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Chief Minister made the remark here on Saturday during a virtual inauguration of party's election offices in all 90 assembly constituencies of the state.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gurugram to inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway on March 11.

The Chief Minister said that the Lok Sabha elections will also be announced likely by March 12.

He added that the selection process of the candidates will be completed in the next four to five days.

"The process of selection of candidates will be completed soon. While there is an atmosphere of celebration among BJP workers regarding the elections. On the other hand, there is panic among the opposition parties," the Chief Minister said, adding that "the opposition leaders were avoiding contesting elections".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor