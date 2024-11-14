BJP will win all seats in Rajasthan with huge majority, claims Radha Mohan Das

Jaipur, Nov 14 Rajasthan BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal claimed on Thursday that the BJP would win all the seven seats in the state which witnessed a robust turnout a day before.

“We will win all seats with a huge majority. Historical voting in Chorasi also favours the BJP and the party is sure of a huge win,” he said.

He added that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, state president Madan Rathore and all officials along with BJP workers have worked very hard for the party.

“I reiterate my statement that the BJP will register a huge win on all the seats,” he said.

Radha Mohan Das Agarwal added that the BJP is the only political organisation in the world, where the elections of the organisation are conducted with complete transparency.

“In this, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, all members from the booth, Mandal, district, state to the national president are elected through the election process. This is possible only in the BJP,” he claimed.

He added that the BJP’s membership campaign will run till November 15, after which the active membership list will be released.

“Active members have been made as per the target at every booth of BJP,” he claimed.

Rajasthan bypolls were held on seven seats on Wednesday - Dausa, Chorasi, Khivsar, Ramgarh, Deoli Uniara, Jhunjhunu and Salumber.

The election results will be announced on November 23.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor