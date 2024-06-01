BJP winning all 29 seats, including Chhindwara, in Madhya Pradesh: News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll

New Delhi, June 1 The News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll on Saturday predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, saying that the party could emerge winner on all 29 seats in the state.

Except for Chhindwara, which has been former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress' stronghold for decades, the BJP retained 28 seats in the 2019 elections.

Amid rumours of him joining the BJP, the veteran leader had managed to secure a ticket for his son Nakul Nath from the Chhindwara constituency.

According to the Exit Poll, the state saw a 60 per cent vote share in favour of the BJP and 32 per cent for Congress.

During their election rallies in the state, BJP leaders, including Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, accused former Chief Ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath of playing a major role in derailing the development of Madhya Pradesh.

At the same time, they hailed schemes like 'Ladli Behna Yojana' initiated by the BJP, asserting that they have transformed the lives of lakhs of people in the state.

