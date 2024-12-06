BJP woos Delhi industrialists, seeks suggestions for manifesto

New Delhi, Dec 6 Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leaders on Friday interacted with entrepreneurs in the capital to understand their problems and take their suggestions for inclusion in the party’s manifesto.

BJP leaders assured the development of a single-window system for entrepreneurs’ convenience. They promised to involve entrepreneurs in Delhi’s industrial growth and prioritise the development of industrial areas, said a statement.

The dialogue session was held at Ambedkar International Center, Janpath. It was attended by BJP’s Delhi Pradesh Election Manifesto Committee Convener and MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, along with committee members, including former minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and Youth Morcha Leader Abhishek Tandon.

A large number of entrepreneurs attended the programme, submitted written suggestions in a designated suggestion box, and discussed issues specific to their sectors.

Bidhuri emphasised that industries are the backbone of any state’s development as they not only generate revenue in the form of taxes but also share the government’s responsibility of creating employment.

He stated that creating a conducive environment for industries is the duty of every government.

Bidhuri criticised the previous governments for treating entrepreneurs merely as sources of revenue. He noted that less than one per cent of development efforts reach industrial areas.

The BJP MP highlighted the poor state of roads, blocked sewer systems, and lack of drinking water facilities in nearly all industrial zones of Delhi. He assured that BJP’s top priority would be the simultaneous development of industries and industrial areas.

Meenakshi Lekhi said that the BJP is engaging with various community groups to draft its manifesto. On December 5, the party had discussions with RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations), followed by a youth dialogue on Friday morning and a meeting with entrepreneurs in the evening.

Industrial associations whose representatives participated in the meeting included Okhla Chamber of Industries, Badli Industrial Estate Association, Okhla Printers and Providers Association, Mohan Estate Welfare Association, MCIE Badarpur Industries Association, Udyog Nagar Factory Owners Association, Wazirpur Industrial Estate Welfare Association, Mayapuri Industrial Welfare Association, Naraina Industries Association (Phase 1 and 2), Bawana Manufacturers Welfare Association, Manufacturers Association of GTK Road Industrial Area (Block A and B), Patparganj F.I.E. Entrepreneurs Association, Friends Colony Manufacturers Association and Friends Colony Industrial Area, G.T. Road, Shahdara.

