BJP Workers Attacked Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh’s Vehicle in Assam During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that his vehicle was attacked by BJP workers in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday, January 21, during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Congress leader took to X to share a video alleging that the BJP workers attacked his vehicle in Jamugurihat while also tearing off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra sticker from the windshield of the car. He also alleged that they threw water at the car and shouted slogans.

"My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away," said Jairam Ramesh.

Watch Video

My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away.… pic.twitter.com/IabpNa598P — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 21, 2024

The video clip shared by a Congress MP on social media showed his car being blocked by a crowd, some of whom were holding BJP flags. Ramesh could be seen waving at the people outside even as the car tried to make its way through. The Congress also blamed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the incident, saying this was his doing. "This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on," he said.