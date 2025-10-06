BJP workers hold protest in Kolkata, seek action against attack on MP Khagen Murmu

Kolkata, Oct 6 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters, on Monday, took out a protest rally in Kolkata to condemn the attack on its party MP Khagen Murmu.

The BJP workers took out a procession from West Bengal BJP headquarters towards College Square and Central Avenue.

They also burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanded strong action against the ones responsible for the attack.

The rally was led by party's North Kolkata leader Tamoghna Ghosh.

The BJP also held a sit-in protest and burnt tyres to mark their protest.

They also carried a photograph of the BJP MP Khagen Murmu after the attack on him.

"The Trinamool Congress is behind this attack. Our (BJP) MP was seriously injured in the attack. We want strong action against the culprits. The Chief Minister must be ashamed that an elected MP is getting attacked like this," Ghosh said.

BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by miscreants on Monday morning while on their way to meet the North Bengal landslides-affected people and distribute relief materials.

While Ghosh sustained minor bruises, the two-time BJP MP Khagen Murmu sustained serious injuries to his face and head.

The incident took place in Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district of north Bengal.

The BJP MP was seen covered in blood, with a major injury on the left side of his face.

Khagen Murmu was immediately rushed to a primary health centre for treatment.

The miscreants also pelted stones at BJP vehicles and continued to attack it with slippers, sticks and bricks until they were escorted out of the area by their security guards.

Following the attack, BJP leader and advocate Koustav Bagchi wrote a letter to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, urging him to take immediate steps for imposition of Article 355 of the Constitution in West Bengal.

"Leave aside the common citizens, common members of the Opposition dispensation in West Bengal, today in the prevailing situation, the elected representatives belonging to the Opposition dispensation are also not safe in West Bengal. In the aforesaid circumstances, knocking your conscience, I would humbly request the Governor for taking immediate steps for imposition of Article 355 of the Constitution in West Bengal," Bagchi wrote in the letter.

