BJP workers tried blocking Delhi Health Minister's car, alleges AAP

Protestors in Delhi's Chhawla area on Sunday tried to stop Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's car and raised slogans, said Deputy Commissioner of Police of Dwarka district Shankar Chaudhary.

"Jain had inaugurated a sewer line in Goyala Vihar, under Chhawla Police Station on Sunday. After the inauguration, he left the venue and crossed the Goyala Dairy drain, and headed towards Dwarka where some protesters raised slogans and tried to stop his car," said Chaudhary.

He said that the police personnel from the nearby picket reached the spot immediately and cleared the way for the minister. Further, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chhawla police station and Sector 23 Dwarka too reached the spot immediately, added the senior police official.

He further informed that no complaint has been made over the incident.

The DCP also said that there no prior information was given to the police about the programme which was attended by the minister.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "goons" attacked the convoy of the minister.

"The BJP is losing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Hence, they are down to what they know best - Violence," AAP had tweeted, sharing a video of the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP over the incident, alleging the involvement of the party.

"This is BJP. It's a party of hooligans and ruffians. When they are losing, they show their position. People will tell them their position," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

