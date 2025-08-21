BJP workers undertake 'Dharma Yatra' from across Karnataka to Dharmasthala

Bengaluru, Aug 21 Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalawadi Narayanaswamy, on Thursday said that BJP workers are undertaking a 'Dharma Yatra' to Dharmasthala from across Karnataka to give a befitting reply to those "spreading propaganda" against the temple town and religious beliefs.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the 'Dharma Yatra' from

He said, "Certain forces have attempted to bring disrepute to Dharmasthala. They conspired and levelled allegations against the Dharmadhikari, but God Manjunatheshwara has given answers to everything."

BJP Bengaluru North District President S. Harish said, "State President B.Y. Vijayendra has given a call for a 'Dharma Yudh' in defence of Dharmasthala. Following his call, leader Tammesh Gowda and thousands of party workers from Byatarayanapura are travelling to Dharmasthala. This is a message that propaganda against Dharmasthala will not be tolerated."

Harish said, "For one objectionable post hurting religious sentiments, people have burnt down police stations in Karnataka, and the state government took prompt action. A sitting MLA's house was also set on fire. But now, propaganda is being spread using the picture of Lord Manjunatheshwara and the temple. Why has no suo motu case been filed, and why has no action been initiated?"

He said party workers will leave for Dharmasthala from Bommanahalli on Friday, and from Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Saturday.

BJP leader Tammesh Gowda stated, "Along with party workers, devotees from across the state are joining us. Our prayer before Lord Manjunatheshwara is to ensure punishment for those who tried to hurt religious sentiments. Justice will prevail. Society has the strength to withstand such onslaughts and will give a befitting response."

He added, "This is a campaign against anti-religious forces. It is not appropriate to target the temple town and religious beliefs. Let the Special Investigation Team (SIT) take action against anyone found guilty, but dragging the holy place Dharmasthala and its beliefs into controversy will not be tolerated by Hindus."

