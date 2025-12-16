BJP Working President Nitin Nabin resigns from Bihar cabinet

Patna, Dec 16 Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President Nitin Nabin resigned from his ministerial posts in the Bihar government on Tuesday.

He stepped down from the Road Construction and Urban Development ministries, which he had been handling since the formation of the new Bihar government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Nitin Nabin submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for approval. Following the Chief Minister’s consent, the resignation will be formally approved by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The resignation comes in line with the BJP’s “one person, one post” policy.

Nitin Nabin, who was appointed as the National Working President of the BJP on Sunday, December 14, formally assumed charge in New Delhi on Monday, December 15.

Nabin was recently elected for the fifth consecutive term as an MLA from the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Following his resignation, the Road Construction and Urban Development portfolios in the Bihar government are expected to be allocated to two other BJP legislators.

Nitin Nabin was first elected as an MLA from Patna West in 2006 and later from the Bankipur Assembly constituency in 2010.

Since then, he has continuously represented Bankipur in the Bihar Assembly.

In 2021, he was inducted into the Bihar cabinet for the first time and was entrusted with the Road Construction Department, where his performance earned widespread appreciation.

Since then, he has remained a key minister in successive NDA governments.

Apart from his administrative role, Nitin Nabin has played a crucial part in strengthening the BJP’s organisational structure.

From 2010 to 2013, he served as National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and from 2016 to 2019, he was the Bihar State President of BJYM.

Nabin has also served as a National Executive Committee member and co-in-charge of the youth wing of the party.

Recognised for his effective organisational skills, the party entrusted him with responsibilities in the organisation and election in charge in several states.

His efforts yielded notable results, including the BJP securing its first two MLAs in Sikkim under his stewardship.

Nitin Nabin also brings international exposure, having participated in a 15-day International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) in the United States.

Over the years, he has successfully organised several major programmes, further strengthening his political and organisational credentials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor