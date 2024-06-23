BJP youth leader shot in Indore; search to nab suspects underway

Bhopal, June 23 A BJP youth leader was allegedly shot dead in Indore at the Chiman Bagh Chowk early on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim has been identified as Monu Kalyane, a youth wing leader of the BJP's Indore District unit.

Kalyane was supposed to organise a ‘Bhagwa Rally’ by Sunday evening, for which, he along with his associates, had been putting up banners at several places in the city.

"Monu and some of his friends were putting up poster, banners early on Sunday morning, during which, he was shot dead," a senior police officer told the Press.

Police have launched a search operation to nab two suspects, Piyush and Arjun, who are Monu’s neighbours.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggested that the murder was the result of a personal rivalry.

Local BJP leaders, including former BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya reached the victim's home.

Sources told IANS that Monu was close to Akash Vijayvargiya.

Meanwhile, a group of people pelted stones and set vehicles on fire that were parked outside Piyush and Arjun's homes.

Police were trying to control the situation. Further details are awaited.

