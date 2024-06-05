BJP's 1st MP From Kerala Suresh Gopi Arrives at Kochi Airport, Actor To Meet PM Modi Tomorrow

Newly elected BJP MP from Thrissur, Suresh Gopi arrived at Kochi Airport today morning He defeated CPI's Adv V S Sunilkumar by a margin of more than 74,000 votes to become the only BJP victory in Kerala. The superstar actor was greeted by a sea of supporters and speculations are rife that he will fly to Delhi on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Suresh Gopi will hold a road show in the cultural capital as embarking his journey as Lok Sabha MP.

Suresh Gopi cemented his historic victory with a massive lead of over 74,686 votes in the Thrissur Lok Sabha segment. He defeated CPI leader V S Sunilkumar in an exciting fight. While Gopi garnered a total of 4,12,338 votes, Sunilkumar had to make do with 3,37,652 votes. Congress senior leader and MP K Muraleedharan settled in the third position with 3,28,124 votes. This is a significant milestone, marking the BJP's first entry into parliamentary representation in Kerala. The party increased its vote share by approximately 3%, rising from 15% in 2019 to 17% in the 2024 elections.

Beginning with the Sneha Yatra (a door-to-door campaign) in the predominantly non-Hindu areas of Kerala, and holding numerous meetings with specific Christian groups, particularly the Syro-Malabar communities, combined with PM Narendra Modi's strong focus on Kerala, the efforts have borne fruit for the party.