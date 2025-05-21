‘BJP’s act of frustration’: Congress on ED raids against institutions run by K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, May 21 Coming down heavily on the Central government over the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on educational institutions run by the Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, the Congress has dubbed it as an act of frustration by the BJP.

The National General Secretary and Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala taking to social media X on Wednesday slammed, "The ED raids on the Educational Institutions of Karnataka’s Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, one of the tallest SC Leaders, is a frustrated reaction of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Govt to giving of ownership rights to 1 Lakh SC-ST families yesterday (May 20) at Hospet."

He further said that the constant assault on the Constitution and leaders of SC-ST-OBC communities across India has become a habitual pattern.

“The revenge-seeking against Parameshwara is part of this sinister design,” he maintained.

Surjewala said that Parameshwara has run Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Tumkuru, which was set up 46 years ago in 1979, and Siddartha Medical College, Tumkuru, which was set up 28 years ago in 1988, in the rural hinterland of Tumkuru to light the lamp of education.

“It is indeed surprising that after 46 years of setting up this institution, the Narendra Modi-led government is searching for wrongdoing, while the BJP’s corruption is being actively investigated by the Home Ministry and G. Parameshwara,” he charged.

He said that the ED raids appear to be a desperate attempt to cover up the corruption of previous BJP governments and stifle the voice of those who champion the voice of the oppressed.

“The Congress-led government in Karnataka will carry forward with the five Congress guarantees undeterred and will follow up more rigorously the 6th Congress guarantee of giving ownership of 1 lakh houses to our brothers and sisters of the SC-ST communities. Truth shall win,” said Surjewala.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided educational institutions owned by Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara in Tumakuru on Wednesday.

The raids are underway at Home Minister Parameshwara's Siddhartha Medical College in Heggare and Sri Siddhartha Institute of Technology (SSIT) in Saraswathipuram, Tumakuru city.

Sources confirmed that a college near T. Begur, close to Nelamangala town, was also being raided.

The simultaneous raids began at 9 a.m. at all locations.

ED officials are examining documents, conducting inspections, and carrying out search operations.

At the SSIT campus, ED officials arrived in three vehicles. Media entry has been restricted, while students with valid identity cards are being allowed inside. Local police have been deployed to ensure security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor