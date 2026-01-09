BJP’s alliance with AIMIM, Cong shameful display of hypocrisy: Shiv Sena(UBT) in 'Saamana'

Mumbai, Jan 9 Amid ongoing election activity in the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) has launched a fierce attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of abandoning its core ideology for the sake of power.

The party described the BJP's recent political manoeuvres in Maharashtra as a "shameful display of hypocrisy" following revelations of local alliances with the AIMIM and the Congress party.

The Thackeray camp in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' editorial said, “The BJP’s current mindset is to do whatever it takes to stay in power and avoid sitting in the opposition as it lacks an original ideology; their Hindutva is a pretence used for selfish political gain. Without the warmth of power, the BJP will struggle to survive. This is why they are willing to partner with Owaisi’s party. For the sake of power, the BJP first gave the "Adhan" (call to prayer), then performed the "Nikah" (marriage), and even the "circumcision", but the "Qazi" (judge/cleric) recited the prayers so loudly that the BJP’s secret affair reached the entire world."

The editorial alleged that the BJP has frequently utilised Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM as a "hidden helper" in elections across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra to divide opposition votes. "Whenever Owaisi arrives in Maharashtra to give the 'call to prayer' (Azaan), it is a signal that the BJP has begun its election preparations," said the editorial, describing the relationship as a "romance behind the trees" that has now come out into the open.

The Thackeray camp referred to the recent developments in municipal councils. In the Akot Municipal Council, the BJP is accused of entering into an "open marriage" with AIMIM. In the Ambernath Municipal Council, the BJP collaborated with the Congress to undermine the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. After public outcry, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attempted to perform damage control in a desperate attempt to purify by ordering a " triple talaq “ from these alliances and promising action against those involved. However, the damage to the BJP's reputation is irreversible,” it claimed. The state of the BJP in Maharashtra has become such that "reputation lost in a drop cannot be regained by a tankful,” it said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena further said that the dealings, including negotiations, bargaining, and secret meetings, for tie-ups were initially conducted in private until someone exposed them.

According to the editorial, while PM Modi gave the slogan of "Congress-mukt Bharat" (Congress-free India), the BJP has now become "Congress-yukt BJP”.

"The BJP has absorbed corrupt Congress leaders into its fold. It appears their new strategy is to kidnap others' children because they cannot produce capable leaders of their own. Nearly 80 per cent of the BJP’s MLAs, MPs, and corporators are imports from the Congress, NCP, or Shiv Sena. These converts now put on a sickening display of loyalty to Hindutva," it alleged.

The Thackeray camp argued that by recruiting corrupt leaders and criminals to win elections, the BJP's only true policy has become "winning at any cost".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor