BJP's Arjun Munda seeks Jharkhand govt's statement on Dumka girl ablaze incident, demands justice

Union Minister and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda on Monday asked the Jharkhand government to constitute a special task force to ensure the timely delivery of justice in the case related to the 19-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries after she was burnt alive in the Dumka district.

Munda also posed a series of questions to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while also seeking a statement from the government.

A girl in Jharkhand's Dumka was set ablaze on August 23, following which she was admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to her burn injuries on August 28. The incident was followed by severe protests by the locals, after which Section 144 was imposed. The accused, identified as Shahrukh has been arrested.

Speaking to over the phone, Munda said, "I demand that the State government constitute a Special Task Force that will file charge sheet on time and judgement is delivered on time so that people trust the law and that there will be justice. The state government will have to ensure it."

"Who's responsible for such incidents? Were appropriate measures taken to save the victim? How will the accused be punished? The state government should answer all such questions. The state government should respond on the law and order situation in the state. To maintain people's trust they should issue a statement," he added.

The former chief minister sought a response on the government's future plans to make sure such incidents do not repeat.

"The state government should tell what is it doing to ensure punishment for the perpetrators. How has the morale of such persons been boosted? What is the administration doing to make sure such incidents do not repeat in the future?" he said.

Meanwhile, accused Shahrukh poured petrol on the victim and set her ablaze on August 23. She was set on fire in a case of unrequited love.

The girl, identified as Ankita Kumari, was a student of class 12, and had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment where she died.

Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka.

Speaking to earlier, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda had said, "The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed."

Reacting to the matter, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said stringent action will be taken against perpetrators ensuring a fast trial.

"The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard," Gupta said.

( With inputs from ANI )

