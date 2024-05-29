BJP’s Ashwath Narayan Demands Action Against Cong Minister in Valmiki Corporation Employee’s Suicide Case

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday demanded action against Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra and CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged suicide case of Maharshi Valmiki corporation employee Chandrasekaran. Chandrasekaran allegedly wrote a six-page suicide note before dying by suicide on Sunday evening. He also mentioned the names of three officials in the death note and revealed the secret of multi-crore corruption. A case has been registered in this regard at Vinobanagar police station.

Hitting out at the Congress-led state government in Karnataka, Narayan said, "For the first time in the history of India, a responsible government officer in his suicide note has mentioned the main reason and people responsible, clearly. How the scam has happened, how it has been misused, and how the money of the government has been withdrawn straightaway." The BJP leader said that an FIR should be filed against the CM and Nagendra, and they should be arrested.

"In the FIR, the name of the ministers or the Chief Minister is not mentioned but it has been mentioned in the suicide note that it happened because of them. To bring out the truth he has to give his life. This irresponsible and shameless Congress government is not even taking action or responding. All these things have happened probably the CM himself is accountable. Mr. Nagendra is completely accountable. In his death note, he has mentioned. Technically it will come to the CM also. So immediately FIR should be filed and they should be arrested," he said.

Chandrasekaran's suicide has led to a loud political row in the state with the BJP targeting the state government.

"My death was caused by the corporation officials. The Managing Director of the Corporation, JG Padmanabha, Account Manager Parasuram Durgannavar, Union Bank Chief Manager Suchismitha. Valmiki has illegally looted Rs 80 to 85 crores from the corporation's grant. I have no part in this affair. But under the pressure of work, it was my mistake not to get the cheque book of the said account and not to close the cash book. I am not responsible for this scam. So take action against the guilty officials", Chandrasekaran wrote in his death note.



When asked about JD(S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna coming back on May 31 for questioning, Narayan said that it's good that he is going to cooperate with law enforcement agencies adding that the court-monitored SIT or CBI is the only way forward to get justice.

"Good that he is coming back. He is going to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. Everyone should respect the law of the land. We can't expect this SIT to bring the truth out. Court-monitored SIT or CBI is the only way forward to get justice," he said. Earlier, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video released on Monday, said that he will appear before the Special Investigative Team (SIT) on May 31 for questioning.

Revanna said that his trip was pre-planned as there was no case against him when the voting was held in Karnataka on April 26 for the general elections. He also alleged political conspiracy against him as he was "growing in politics."

Revanna's location is still unknown and is supposedly in Germany, according to officials.The suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP also extended an apology to his family, party supporters and the people of the state. Revanna also claimed that he "went into depression" and "isolated" himself as he accused Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders of sparking a discussion on the issue as part of an alleged conspiracy.

Prajwal, 33, who is the NDA candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in the current Lok Sabha elections, had left the country on April 27, a day after polling. Later, the case of his obscene videos was widely reported. Although the SIT has issued summons to appear in the hearing several times in connection with the same case, Prajwal Revanna has consistently evaded the hearing.