BJP's Bahoran Lal Maurya all set to become MLC in UP

Lucknow, July 2 BJP candidate Bahoran Lal Maurya, on Tuesday, filed his nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council by-election in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations for the Legislative Council bypoll.

Maurya is slated to get elected unopposed as the opposition did not field any candidate.

The by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party member Swami Prasad Maurya before the Lok Sabha polls.

The tenure for this seat will be until July 2028.

CM Adityanath expressed confidence that Maurya would win the election and effectively address the issues of the common people.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and ministers Suresh Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, JPS Rathore, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, and Baldev Singh Aulakh were present when Maurya filed his nomination.

