BJP’s Bengal chief thanks PM Modi for return of BSF Jawan from Pak custody

Kolkata, May 14 BJP’s West Bengal president and Union Minister of State Dr Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the safe return of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23.

Shaw, a resident of Rishra in Hooghly district, was posted in Pathankot, Punjab, when he was captured by Pakistan Rangers -- a day after the Pahalgam attack.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also called for strong intervention by the Centre to secure Shaw’s release.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Majumdar said Shaw’s repatriation was not only a moment of relief but also a testament to India’s diplomatic strength and national resolve.

He expressed deep gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating, “Once again, under your decisive leadership, India has ensured that no citizen is left behind. Your relentless commitment to the nation's security and dignity has ensured justice and honour for our brave soldiers. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai!”

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress also issued a statement highlighting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s role in supporting Shaw’s family during the ordeal.

“Home at last. After days of anxiety and uncertainty, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw has finally been repatriated. Smt. @MamataOfficial personally reached out to his wife multiple times, offering reassurance and support during the ordeal. We wish Purnam a full recovery from the trauma he endured and hope he finds peace in the embrace of his loved ones,” read the statement on the party’s official X handle.

