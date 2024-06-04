BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb leading in Tripura

Agartala, June 4 BJP candidates, including former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are leading in both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura with a comfortable margin.

Deb, currently a Rajya Sabha member, leading in Tripura West Seat against state Congress President Asish Kumar Saha by 1,02,294 votes.

BJP nominee Kriti Devi Debbarman is ahead of CPI(M) nominee Rajendra Reang by 1,01,504 votes.

Altogether nine candidates are contesting in the politically important Tripura West parliamentary seat while in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the tribals, also nine candidates are in the fray.

Saha and Reang are the nominees of the INDIA bloc.

