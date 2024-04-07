BJP's Concern Mounts Over 165 Seats in Eight States, Including Maharashtra and Southern Regions

Bhartiya Janta Party is seen promoting 'Apki Bar, 370 par', but BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are worried that they might get short of about 165 seats in eight states including the south. These seats include where BJP's alliance looks weak or where the alliance has failed.

For this year's Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is announcing 'Ab Ki Bar 370 Par and 4 Jun Ko 400 Par' in campaign meetings; However, BJP's internal survey indicates concern over the BJP and its allies' prospects in approximately 165 seats across Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Modi convened at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Sources revealed that Nadda, National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav recently held a meeting.

Concern About Maharashtra Seat.

Concerns about Maharashtra were expressed in the meeting of BJP leaders. There is a government in Maharashtra consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar groups, and there are worries that anti-incumbency could impact it.

Bihar, Odisha, and Punjab have to pay the price?

Bihar is also the biggest cause of concern for the BJP. Despite Nitish Kumar's alliance with JDU, the report is not very encouraging. BJP to win 40 out of 40 seats in Bihar, But the resentment towards JDU and Lok Janshakti Party may take a toll on the BJP. The failed alliance with Biju Janata Dal in Odisha and the failure of the alliance with Akali Dal in Punjab may cost the BJP. In Haryana too, the BJP broke its alliance with Chautala's INLD, which could result in a loss of three to four seats. The arrest of Hemant Soren in Jharkhand and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi can cause losses.

No hope from the South: Apart from Telangana, the BJP does not have much hope from other states in South India. In Andhra Pradesh, an alliance with the TDP could win two seats. One or two seats can be won in Tamil Nadu too. Telangana is likely to win four seats.