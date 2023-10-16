BJP's crucial meeting in Delhi on Tuesday to decide remaining candidates for Raj polls

Jaipur, Oct 16 BJP's Rajasthan core group meeting will be held in New Delhi on Tuesday to decide the pending names of candidates for November 25 Assembly polls, as per sources.

All senior leaders of the BJP including Rajasthan election in charge Prahlad Joshi, state in charge Arun singh, former CM Vasundhara Raje, state President C.P. Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary and General Secretary, Organisation, Chandrashekhar and co in charge Vijaya Rahatkar will be present.

Sources said that BJP leaders are quite concerned about strong protests in the state by followers of those leaders who have been denied tickets.

Many of these candidates have turned rebels and announced to contest polls as independents.

The BJP is brainstorming more for the release of the second list. Party sources said that the first meeting of state workers is scheduled with party chief, J.P. Nadda, BL Santhosh and Prahlad Joshi while second meeting of the Chief Election Committee will be held with PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Prahlad Joshi, and B.L. Santhosh.

Nadda, in fact, was in Udaipur and Jodhpur where he attended back to back meetings. Sources said that this was more like a damage controlling act before the new list to be announced on Tuesday or day after post the core committee meeting to be held on Tuesday.

Nadda in Jodhpur gave tips to party workers to increase the speed and productivity of the workers in view of the upcoming elections. He said that this election of Rajasthan will play an important role in making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again in 2024 and everyone should get involved in letting the lotus flower bloom.

