‘BJP’s decision to field heavyweights in MP is last bet of false hope’

Bhopal, Sep 26 A day after the BJP released its second list of 39 candidates and fielded seven sitting MPs, including three union ministers, for upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress took swipe saying the ruling party said that BJP has played it's last bet of false hope.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and the state unit chief Kamal Nath launched attacked BJP saying the ruling side is facing internal rift.

Digvijaya Singh, who on Tuesday participated in Congress’ ongoing Jan Akrosh Yatra in Orcha, told media persons, “BJP’s move to field three union ministers and some MPs in the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh points that the ruling party is worried about its prospects.”

Singh said that the people of the state have decided to dislodge the BJP government which was formed by purchasing (MLAs).

“People are very angry and they will vote for forming a majority Congress government in Madhya Pradesh this time,” he said.

“The BJP is feeling scared about (its chances) in the upcoming elections,” he said when asked about the ruling party giving tickets to three union ministers and four other MPs.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath said that the saffron party has accepted defeat in MP and played its “last bet of false hope”.

The BJP has fielded three union ministers and four other sitting MPs besides National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

In the 2018 polls, the Congress won 114 seats while the BJP bagged 109 seats. The Congress then formed a government under Kamal Nath, but it collapsed in March 2020 after a rebellion by MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, paving the way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as CM.

Following by-polls due to legislators switching sides after the rebellion, the BJP now has 126 MLAs in the 230-member House, while the Congress has 96 legislators.

