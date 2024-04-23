BJP's 'divisive agenda' equally harmful for Hindus and Muslims: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Apr 23, The President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has claimed that in pursuit of their agenda against one community, the BJP is destroying the social fabric of the majority Hindu community, "radicalising and criminalising the youth for their lust for power", according to a PDP statement issued on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in South Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti claimed that attempts are being made to tear apart the country's communal fabric, adding that the slogans projecting BJP crossing the 400-mark are proving hollow with each passing day.

The PDP chief also claimed that the BJP-NDA knows the results will be in favour of the INDIA bloc, as the youth of the country have understood the gimmicks of the ruling party.

"The youth want an end to inflation and massive unemployment in the country. However, the BJP is busy sowing the seeds of discord and creating new fault lines. People must remain cautious and not allow the divisive elements to succeed in their nefarious agenda," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor