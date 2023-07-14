BJP’s downfall has started in Karnataka itself and its defeat in the coming days is a sure thing: CM Siddaramaiah

“BJP’s downfall has started in Karnataka itself and its defeat in the coming days is a sure thing.” Speaking in the Vidhan Soudha on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the people of Karnataka have given the right answer to the BJP, which was under the illusion of winning the country. He lashed out at PM Modi saying that his reputation has been damaged by saying that he will leave if he wins. He said, “PM Modi’s popularity is declining now. All his efforts to save BJP in the state have failed. No previous PM has campaigned so many times for an assembly election in the state. In the wake of the assembly polls, the PM visited the state 28 times and did whatever gimmicks including road shows, and open rallies. The people of the state did not accept him.” The CM predicted that the people of Karnataka will not support BJP in the days to come. CM further said, “Wherever Modi has campaigned, the Congress has won by a huge margin. Modi’s popularity is declining.

Ministers Bosraj, Mahadevappa, CM Secretaries Govindraj, Nazir Ahmed, and Chief Whip Salim Ahmed were also present when CM Siddaramaiah spoke in the Legislative council on the vote of thanks to the Governor’s address.CM said that Karnataka is a place of peace for all races and castes. Every religion says that everyone should be respected with equality. He opined that every religion is equal. Religions may be different but the essences are the same. Communalism is what builds a wall between mankind. Congress bows to the Constitution and nothing else. This is the commitment of Congress and this is what is called secularism in the constitution. India has a population of 142 crores, he added.