BJP's downfall started from Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will win the Lok Sabha election next year, and the BJP's downfall has started from Karnataka, where the party lost the Assembly elections in May.Siddaramaiah claimed the BJP will lose the Parliamentary elections as the party will not get a clear mandate.

"After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, price rise started, and the economy (was) destroyed. It has become difficult for the farmers, Dalits and economically weaker sections to survive. People have also lost their peace due to communalism. People are living in fear. This is the BJP's gift," he told reporters. The two-day session of the Opposition meet in Bengaluru is set to begin on Monday with the address of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.The Opposition parties are meeting for the second time to formulate the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with the aim of defeating the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).The meeting is to take place on Monday and Tuesday at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru.