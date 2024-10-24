BJP's Dushyant Gautam accuses Cong of 'insulting' Kharge, calls it anti-Dalit

New Delhi, Oct 24 BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam on Thursday slammed the Congress party over the alleged "disrespect" shown towards its President Mallikarjun Kharge during the filing of Priyanka Gandhi's nomination for the Wayanad bypolls and called the party "anti-Dalit."

A video circulating on social media shows Kharge standing outside the nomination venue while Priyanka Gandhi was inside filing her nomination.

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared a clip showing Kharge peeking through the door during the event, claiming that Priyanka Gandhi was inside with her family at the time.

Reacting to the incident, Dushyant Gautam remarked, "This is the real face of Congress. They talk about protecting reservation, but abroad, they say they will end it. They've made a Dalit their President but continuously insult him."

"The National President should have been with them, but instead, he is seen watching the nomination through a door. This is the unfortunate reality of the Congress, run by a family-centric mindset," he told IANS.

Gautam further labelled the Congress as an "anti-Dalit party," stating that they had insulted BR Ambedkar in the past and were now doing the same with their own President Kharge.

The BJP National General Secretary also took a swipe at the Congress for contesting the Uttar Pradesh bye-elections on the Samajwadi Party's (SP) symbol, the 'Bicycle'. He sarcastically mocked the party for allegedly "surrendering" and "begging" for a few seats.

"Today, the Congress has surrendered. There is no such thing as the Congress in the whole country. They are just trying to survive by begging for one or two seats. Sometimes they go to Kerala, sometimes to Amethi, to establish themselves," he told IANS.

Gautam continued, asserting that the Congress was working only to "save families by finding safe seats."

"The Samajwadi Party does not need a Congress symbol. All SP candidates are fighting the elections, and the Congress has not got a single seat. There is no such thing as the Congress in Uttar Pradesh," he further said.

"The Congress should surrender its symbol. If they do not have candidates, they should give up their symbol entirely," he added.

