BJP's fact-finding panel submits report to Nadda on 'atrocities' against women in West Bengal

New Delhi, July 20 The five-member fact-finding committee of the women MPs of BJP, which was constituted to inquire about the violence and alleged atrocities against women in the recently-concluded Panchayat Polls in West Bengal, on Thursday submitted its report to party's national president J. P. Nadda.

"Received the report by the BJP Fact-Finding Team, constituted to inquire about the violence and atrocities inflicted upon women during the Panchayat Election in West Bengal," Nadda posted on Twitter along with a video wherein convener of the panel, MP Saroj Pandey, along with the members, can be seen handing over the report to him.

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led state government, the BJP chief said, "This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government's insensitivity towards political adversaries."

The BJP will never tolerate this "oppression" of the people, Nadda added.

The panel, which was constituted on July 17, submitted its report to the party president following their visit to West Bengal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor