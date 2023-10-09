BJP's first list for Rajasthan Assembly polls out; 41 candidates include 7 MPs, retired IAS officer

Jaipur, Oct 09 The BJP on Monday released its first list of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

In the first list, the BJP has announced candidates for 41 seats. It has fielded its Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur, MP (Alwar) Balaknath from Tijara, MP (Ajmer) Bhagirath Chaudhary from Kishangarh, MP (Jhunjhunu) Narendra Kumar from Mandawa, MP (Rajsamand) Diya Kumari from Vidyadhar Nagar, MP (Jaipur Rural) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been fielded from Jhotwara, MP (Jalor-Sirohi) Devji Patel has been fielded from Sanchaur.Retired IAS officer Chandramohan Meena has been given a ticket from Bassi (Jaipur).

The names of Rajpal Singh Shekhawat and Narpat Singh Rajvi from former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's camp are not in the first list.

MP Diya Kumari has been given the ticket in place of Vidyadhar Nagar (Jaipur) MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been given the ticket in place of former Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat from Jhotwara (Jaipur).

