BJP's Goa unit holds meeting to discuss LS poll preparedness

Panaji, Jan 4 BJP's Goa unit on Thursday held a meeting on planning and preparations for the Lok Sabha election.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, BJP state President Sadanand Tanavade said: "We discussed several issues in regards to Lok Sabha election planning. All the leaders were present for the meeting."

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that meeting was convened to discuss Lok Sabha election preparedness. "We want to win both the seats of Goa," he said.

On December 28, BJP’s state office-bearers had held a meeting to discuss the preparation of Lok Sabha election with many senior leaders including Union Minister Shripad Naik, and former Chief Minister Ravi Naik present.

