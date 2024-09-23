BJP's Gurgaon candidate seeks votes as 'dakshina' in Pitrupaksha

Gurugram, Sep 23 The BJP candidate from the Gurgaon constituency, Mukesh Sharma, is asking for votes as 'dakshina' (alms) amid the ongoing 'pitrupaksha' period, evoking criticism from the Congress which deplored the city's civic woes.

During a campaign on Sunday, the candidate who belongs to the Brahmin community, was seen wooing voters by saying he is a Brahmin and should be given votes as Dakshina in pitrupaksha, also spelt Pitr Paksha, a 16-lunar day period in the Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, especially through food offerings.

The BJP candidate assured the voters that he would stand with them at all times.

However, the Congress hit back at him.

"We are also eternally indebted to our ancestors but we have to make available the basic amenities and develop Gurugram into a world class city as befitting its stature and share in the revenue generated for Haryana," Mohit Grover, the Congress candidate from Gurgaon constituency, told IANS.

Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar, who had contested from Gurgaon in the recent Lok Sabha elections, attacked the BJP, saying the Khattar-Saini-led Haryana government has failed to address civic issues.

Babbar said that despite generating a major chunk of revenue for Haryana, Gurugram does not have a proper civic infrastructure, and its condition is exposed glaringly during the monsoon.

"People do not have basic amenities. The government has been receiving a big chunk of revenue from Gurugram, but how much does it give back," he asked.

Another Congress leader said that the BJP is asking people to look up and vote for their leader, PM Narendra Modi, and now asking for dakshina in pitrupaksha. "This has been happening for 10 years now. Why is it that? Are the candidates hesitant to seek votes for themselves? Are they afraid that if they do so, they will not get any votes?" he said.

"It can mean only one thing. It means that the candidates by themselves have no achievements to their credit. They do not deserve to fight the polls on their merit. They have nothing to show in terms of their achievements. That is why they are adopting this strategy," he said.

"People here in Gurgaon desperately waiting for October 5 to vote in favour of Congress for the betterment of the entire state. The BJP and its candidates have no vision to meet Gurugram's basic requirements. In the past 10 years of government, the entire state is lacking on several issues," he added.

