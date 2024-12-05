BJP's Hitesh Jain seeks probe into Rahul Gandhi’s alleged links with OCCRP

Mumbai, Dec 5 Maharashtra BJP leader Hitesh Jain has called for an investigation into the alleged connections of opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). The OCCRP, reportedly funded by billionaire investor George Soros' Open Society Foundation, has often been a centre of controversy in India.

Jain accused Rahul Gandhi and his political allies of leveraging OCCRP reports to tarnish India’s image and disrupt parliamentary proceedings.

“George Soros funds the Open Society Foundation, which, in turn, supports OCCRP. Rahul Gandhi cites their reports without verifying them and uses them strategically. His allies amplify these narratives in Parliament, leading to chaos. Politics is natural in a democracy, and opposition voices are essential. But, the national interest must supersede party politics. Unfortunately, our opposition prioritizes its political agenda over the nation’s welfare. This warrants a thorough investigation,” Jain stated in a conversation with IANS.

Jain further alleged that reports from OCCRP and similar organizations, such as those on Pegasus spyware or the Hindenburg controversy, often surface before parliamentary sessions. He implied a deliberate attempt to destabilize India by influencing public opinion and stalling government functioning.

“Notice the timing -- just before Parliament sessions, reports emerge with baseless claims. Their aim seems to be creating a ruckus, stalling proceedings, and portraying India in a negative light. Soros has publicly expressed his intent to destabilize India because he disapproves of its progress. While his motives as an outsider are understandable, it is disheartening that our opposition aligns with such forces to serve their narrow interests. Their actions tarnish India’s global image,” Jain remarked.

The issue was raised in Parliament also when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused the Congress party of colluding and conspiring with foreign forces in bringing the country down and derailing India’s growth story. BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra also accused Rahul Gandhi of colluding with foreign forces to "destabilise India" and called him a "traitor." At a media conference at the BJP headquarters, Patra alleged Rahul Gandhi’s involvement in a "dangerous triangle" with US businessman and investor George Soros and the OCCRP.

Talking about the new dispensation in Maharashtra, Hitesh Jain lauded Devendra Fadnavis, who is back as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister once again. Talking about Fadnavis’ tenure from 2014 to 2019 and his role as Deputy Chief Minister, Jain credited him with driving progress and accelerating infrastructure projects.

“People in Maharashtra are delighted with Fadnavis’s return as CM. His previous tenure was marked by rapid development and dynamic governance, earning him the title of ‘Metro Man’ for expanding the metro network across Mumbai and other cities. Fadnavis embodies the vision of a ‘Viksit Maharashtra,’ much like the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat.’ Maharashtra is set to witness remarkable progress under his leadership,” Jain told IANS.

