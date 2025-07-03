'BJP’s India': Opposition including Trinamool targets Maha govt over Pune techie rape

New Delhi, July 3 The gruesome incident of rape in an upscale society of Pune by a ‘delivery boy’ on Thursday left the city as well as nation shell-shocked over the gravity of crime and the audacity of perpetrator.

After raping the 22-year-old techie was raped in a posh residential society at her home, the man who posed himself as courier delivery agent also left a chilling note, “I will come again”.

Though police swung into action and nabbed the rapist hours after the crime, the gruesome incident raised many questions on the lax policing in the state and at the same time, raised concerns over vulnerability of working women staying alone.

Following the horrific incident, the Maharashtra government has come under fire not from the Opposition parties within the state – Congress and NCP-SP but also those from outside the state.

The Trinamool Congress berated the Devendra Fadnavis-led government over rape of techie in Pune and demanded that the rapist be brought to justice soon.

Trinamool Congress MP Parth Bhowmik, mocking the state of affairs for women in Maharashtra, said: “This is BJP’s India. Wherever it is in power, there is no respect for women”.

Trinamool Congress MLA Somnath Shyam also vented his ire over the shameful incident and castigated the state government for failing to protect the dignity of women.

“Governments must take exemplary action against the perpetrators. This is condemnable, irrespective of the place wherever it takes place,” he said.

Nana Patole, former Maharasthra Congress chief came down heavily on the state government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"In Maharashtra, people are no longer safe - whether walking on the streets or even inside their homes. The government is more focused on strengthening its party than working in the public interest. Hence, even a city like Pune, known as the cultural capital of Maharashtra, is witnessing incidents of rape.

“Women are no longer safe. It is not limited to Pune, it is happening across Maharashtra,” he added and accused Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla of acting like a ‘BJP worker’.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said: "Approximately 27-28 girls under the age of 18 are facing incidents of rape, gang rape, or molestation every day. Many times, these victims approach the police. Pune's incident is tragic."

The incident occurred at around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, at a residential society in Pune's Kondhwa area. The man came posing as a courier delivery agent.

Briefing about the incident, DCP Rajkumar Shinde told mediapersons: “A delivery boy came in the residential society where the survivor resides and claimed to deliver a bank envelope. He told her - I forgot my pen, please give me a receipt. When the survivor went inside to get a pen, he immediately shut the door and assaulted her."

