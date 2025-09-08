BJP’s Jagdambika Pal criticises Cong chief Kharge over remarks on PM Modi-Trump ties

New Delhi, Sep 8 Reacting sharply to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relationship with US President Donald Trump, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Monday dismissed the remarks as baseless.

Speaking to IANS, Pal said, “Even after the tariffs, US President Donald Trump said that Narendra Modi is one of the best leaders in the world. Now, if after this Mallikarjun Kharge is still making such remarks, it is nonsense.”

His response comes a day after Kharge downplayed the significance of the apparent camaraderie between PM Modi and President Trump, questioning its impact on India’s interests.

In a press interaction on Sunday, Kharge had stated, “Trump and Modi can be friends, but Modi has become an enemy of the nation. He spoiled the atmosphere… Trump imposed a huge tariff. After a 50 per cent tariff, he destroyed our people. The nation comes first, and your friendship is secondary.”

The exchange follows recent statements from both world leaders that appeared to reaffirm their diplomatic relationship.

At a White House press conference on Friday, President Trump described Modi as a “great Prime Minister” and said, “I’ll always be friends with Prime Minister Modi… India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about.”

The comment came in the wake of earlier concerns regarding India-US trade relations, where Trump had reportedly expressed frustration over tariffs. However, his latest remarks indicate a softening of tone.

PM Modi responded on Saturday, saying he appreciated and reciprocated the US President’s sentiments, calling India-US ties crucial for global peace and cooperation.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi posted on X.

