BJP’s laboratory did not even leave ‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound MP

Bhopal, Oct 9 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, while referring to former deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani’s remarks ‘Madhya Pradesh is the laboratory of the RSS-BJP’, said that the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh has been BJP’s laboratory which indulged in corruption and did not even leave the ‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor.

“L. K Advani once said that Madhya Pradesh is the laboratory of RSS-BJP. The BJP’s laboratory has been indulging into corruption, killing the farmers and we see one scam after the other. This is what the BJP’s laboratory is,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He highlighted the multi-layer Vyapam cams of 2013, Patwari and other recruitment exams under BJP government in Madhya Pradesh in the past two decades. He also recalled the Mandsaur incident when five farmers were killed during a protest in 2018.

Addressing the first public rally a day after the election schedules were announced, Rahul Gandhi talked about caste-based survey and tried to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterating that the latter was running away from conducting the caste-based census.

He said that Congress will keep building pressure on the Centre leadership of the BJP for the caste-based census in the country. “The Congress party will keep demanding the caste-based census in the country. How long PM Modi will run away from it?” Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in Shahdol district.

He also criticised the BJP and PM Modi for using the word ‘vanvasi’ for tribal people. Rahul Gandhi claimed the BJP and RSS uses the word ‘vanvasi’ instead of ‘adivasi’ because the saffron party wants to confine the tribals in jungles.

He said that the Congress has always worked for development of tribals and poor people in the country, while the BJP was working for some selected business houses.

The elections for 230-seat assembly in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled on November 17, while the result will be announced along with four other poll-bound states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram on December 3.

