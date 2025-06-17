BJP's Malviya questions LoP Gandhi's leadership after Cong's fake news post on Iran-Israel war

New Delhi, June 17 The Indian National Congress has landed itself in yet another controversy after its affiliated youth wing account, ‘India With Congress’ (@UWCforYouth), put up a post on X claiming that “73 Indian nationals were arrested by Iran for spying for Israel.”

The post, which also branded Israel as a “terrorist state” and tagged #IranIsraelWar, quickly drew sharp criticism from BJP leader Amit Malviya following public backlash.

The post included an image with the bold headline: “BREAKING: 73 Indians Arrested in Iran on Charges of Espionage and Aiding Israel,” stamped with “FAKE” in red, posted by Amit Malviya.

The post also included hashtags targeting Israel and accusing the Indian government of international failure, further escalating political tensions.

Amit Malviya who is incharge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department attacked the Congress party for reckless behaviour, especially on matters of national security and foreign policy.

"This is what Rahul Gandhi’s weak and directionless leadership has reduced the Congress to — a party led by lazy mandarins with no achievements and zero credibility, entrusted with key responsibilities they clearly don’t deserve,” he posted on X while attaching the Congress' post.

"Congress' desperation knows no limits", the post read, adding, "In just under 24 hours, the Congress has twice resorted to spreading Fake News from its official platforms. First, they blatantly lied about the caste census. Now, they are peddling misinformation on the sensitive Iran-Israel conflict."

The timing of the tweet is particularly sensitive given the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, and India’s diplomatic efforts to safeguard its nationals in the region.

It is pertinent to note here that Congress leader Pawan Khera earlier demanded urgent measures from the Indian government to ensure the safe return of Indians stuck in Iran.

"We have been raising this issue for the past three days. Many of our students from Kashmir are there. We have been asking the government to wake up and realise that issuing advisories is not enough,” Khera told IANS.

“The government must make arrangements for the safe return of Indians from there,” he added.

