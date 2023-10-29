BJP's MP pitch: 3 OBC CMs, including Shivraj, plus caste-specific welfare boards

Bhopal, Oct 29 Projecting itself as the biggest sympathiser of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) has been decade-long race between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Having three chief ministers from the OBCs -- Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-- has always taken an edge on it.

The factionalism within the Congress and its spilled cadre allowed the saffron party to rule in the state for 15 years. Having no strong opposition, the state BJP leadership apparently maintained a reluctant approach over OBC demands however the scenario changed after it lost the previous election.

After forming the government in 2018, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government made one of the major decisions of increasing OBC reservation from existing 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

It has turned out to be just a poll gimmick so far as the decision was challenged in the High Court, while Congress and BJP take credit for it and blame each other for the legal hurdle in implementing the 27 per cent OBC quota.

Learning that Kamal Nath-led Congress had made stupendous reach among the smaller castes, including OBC, the Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan stepped up to make moves to lure the weaker communities after getting back into power in March 2020.

Keeping an eye 2023 election, Shivraj-led BJP government formed around half a dozen boards for Other Backward Class (OBC) communities -- Vishwakarma, Swarnkala, Rajak and Telghani, this only within a few months.

The basic idea was to cater to these communities who have a sizable population -- Vishwakarma (42 lakh), Rajaks (35 lakh), Telghanis (18 lakh) and Swarnkala community (5.8 lakh).

The Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has constituted several such boards in his previous tenures as well.

Also, to lure the core upper caste voters, the Chief Minster announced a new Brahmin Welfare Board to look after the interests of the community.

With assembly election due later this year, the decision is seen as the ruling BJP’s counter to the Congress’s Dharm Samvad as well as its Pujari Prakoshth (priest cell).

Explaining the rationale behind several separate boards or commissions, as a senior BJP leader claimed, is to consider the interest of the respective caste and send their suggestion to the government for its welfare and to keep balance also.

The BJP, which has fielded 228 candidates so far (decisions on Guna and Vidisha seats are pending), has fielded as many as 69 candidates from the OBC communities, and 78 tickets have also been given to the upper castes.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel, who is also a prominent OBC face in the BJP, has recently said that, “Our Prime Minister comes from the backward community. In MP, we have won thrice. We have had three CMs and all of them come from this community. Those who seek votes in the name of the backward community, how many of their (CMs) have come for this community?”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor