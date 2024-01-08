BJP's new minister in Rajasthan loses election to Cong rival

Jaipur, Jan 8 Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Kunnar on Monday won the Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan defeating BJP's Surendra Pal Singh TT who is a minister in the new cabinet.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Kunnar, saying, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Congress candidate Shri Rupinder Singh Kunnar for his victory in Srikaranpur.'

"The people of SriKaranpur have defeated the pride of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The public has taught a lesson to the BJP, which flouted the code of conduct and morality by making its candidate a minister during the elections," said Gehlot.

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said, "BJP's new "parchi government" kept changing the names of Congress' schemes. On the other hand, the public changed their Minister," he said.

The counting of votes for the Karanpur Assembly seat in Ganganagar district started at 8 am on Monday.

After the 18th round, kunnar got 64,401 votes while Surinder Pal Singh got 54,546.

Even before the polls were held here, Surendra Pal Singh TT was made a minister in the Bhajan Lal government.

TT was made the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Bhajan Lal government and was also given four important departments.

The Congress had filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the violation of code of conduct.

The Karanpur Assembly constituency has 2,40,826 voters, including 1,25,850 men and 1,14,966 women, 180 service voters and 10 transgender voters. There was 74.40 per cent voting held here on January 5.

It needs to be mentioned that Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar passed away and hence elections were cancelled. The Congress had made his son the candidate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor