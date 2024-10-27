BJP’s Next Big Target Is To Form Government in West Bengal in 2026, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that BJP's next big target is to form a government in West Bengal. Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal of engaging in "state-sponsored infiltration," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday revealed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "next big target" in the state. Speaking at the launch of the BJP's membership drive in Kolkata, Shah said that forming government in the state after securing victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

During the event, the former BJP chief attacked CM Mamata Banerjee and said that joining the saffron party in West Bengal means joining the mission to free the state from the grip of communists and Mamata Didi. "In Bengal, state-sponsored infiltration must be stopped. Joining the BJP in Bengal means joining the mission to free the state from the grip of communists and Mamata Didi. This is a border state, and with the way infiltration is being supported at a state level, there is only one solution: a BJP government in 2026. To combat cow and coal smuggling, we need to enlist one crore BJP members in West Bengal," he further stated. Shah also came down heavily on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state over the RG Kar rape-murder case on August 9, stating that the safety of women is at risk in Bengal.

"The dignity of mothers and sisters is being violated in Bengal. Incidents like Sandeshkhali and RG Kar must be stopped, which will only happen if the BJP forms a government in 2026. In 2026, we will secure a two-thirds majority in West Bengal," he emphasized. The Union Minister slammed Banerjee, saying that from 2004 to 2014, the Congress-led UPA government allocated Rs 2.9 lakh crore to Bengal, while from 2014 to 2024, the NDA government provided Rs 7.74 lakh crore."(West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee claims that Modi ji does not provide funds to Bengal. Today, I want to ask Mamata Didi: over the past 10 years, how much did the INDI alliance allocate to Bengal? From 2004 to 2014, the UPA government provided Rs 2.9 lakh crore, and from 2014 to 2024, the NDA government has given Rs 7.74 lakh crore," Shah remarked.