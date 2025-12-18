BJP’s Nitin Nabin to reach TN on Dec 20 for strategic poll push

Chennai, Dec 18 Newly appointed BJP Working President Nitin Nabin will arrive in Chennai on December 20, marking his first visit to Tamil Nadu since assuming office - a trip that party insiders say is loaded with political intent rather than ceremonial optics.

Nabin’s arrival, scheduled at around 10 am at the Chennai airport, is expected to set the tone for a renewed organisational drive in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the party gears up for the upcoming election cycle.

Senior state functionaries have been asked to present status reports and feedback on booth-level activities, alliance trends, and cadre preparedness.

According to party sources, the working president’s interaction at the airport will be brief but crucial. The focus will reportedly be on assessing the readiness of district units and examining the BJP’s ground presence, particularly in constituencies where the party has identified scope for expansion.

Issues such as booth committees, communication campaigns, and strategy for urban and semi-urban voter segments are also expected to dominate discussions.

Following his consultations in Chennai, Nabin will travel by road to Puducherry through Tindivanam. He is likely to hold further closed-door meetings with local leaders and office-bearers.

Puducherry, where the BJP has a more tangible political presence and is part of the ruling coalition, is expected to feature prominently in the planning of regional narratives and alliance coordination.

Though the BJP has not released a detailed itinerary, senior functionaries emphasised that Nabin’s visit underscores the national leadership’s intention to adopt sharper, region-centric strategies.

The party’s recent efforts to penetrate Dravidian strongholds and its emphasis on organisational discipline are widely seen as key priorities in the coming months.

“The visit is aimed at reviewing ground realities, not just exchanging greetings,” a senior BJP leader said, adding that the leadership is keen to ensure micro-level preparedness, especially where it sees electoral potential.

Alliance dynamics — a major factor in Tamil Nadu’s political fabric — are expected to feature prominently in discussions.

With coalition arithmetic often determining outcomes in the state, party insiders believe that Nabin’s consultations may help shape early contours of partnership talks and messaging.

Overall, the visit is being viewed as a signal of heightened central attention to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry — regions where the BJP seeks to consolidate its organisational strength, refine election strategies, and craft narratives tailored to local political sensitivities.

