BJP’s notice to party’s veteran minister Anil Vij in Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 10 Haryana’s senior-most minister and seven-time lawmaker Anil Vij was issued a show cause notice by the BJP on Monday for making public statements against the Chief Minister and the state president of the party.

The notice, sent by Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, asked him to reply within three days. It cited concerns over damage to the party’s image during election campaigns.

His recent statements caused much discomfort among the party leadership which maintained a studied silence on the issues. Seventy-one-year-old Vij had claimed that no action was taken against those who played a “role” in trying to defeat him in the 2024 Assembly elections from the Ambala Cantonment seat.

He had alleged that he suspected that with the blessings of a big political leader, an attempt was made to defeat him.

He has also expressed displeasure over officials not complying with his orders, saying for the sake of his Ambala Cantonment constituents, “he is prepared to go on a fast unto death like farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal”.

Last month, Energy Minister Vij said BJP state president Badoli, who was then an accused in a gangrape case, should step down till proven innocent by the Himachal Pradesh Police.

He has said Badoli’s resignation would help in maintaining the party’s sanctity.

Taking a dig at CM Saini, Vij has said the CM will understand the reality only when he “sets foot on the ground”.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Saini has claimed that Vij “is not upset with him”, adding “he is a senior party leader and has the right to say”.

Three-time Cabinet minister Vij defeated Congress rebel and Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara by 7,277 votes in Ambala Cantt. That was his seventh win and fourth in a row from the seat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor